Rihanna was uit gevat and showed off her bene in a black corset and mini-dress while attending an event with her berk A$AP Rocky at the weekend. Known for her kwaai sense of style, Riri, 34, glittered in diamond necklaces and earrings.

The new mom looked happy as she enjoyed some downtime from baby duties. In May, the Umbrella hitmaker and rapper outjie A$AP Rocky had their first child together, a boy whose name they have not yet revealed. A source told People at the time that the two stars have been “adjusting” to being new parents but “are doing great”.

“Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” the insider added. “Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom.” Meanwhile, A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has been embroiled in legal kwale that resulted from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.