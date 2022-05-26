Welcome to the pay-day weekend, die pak is mos weer dik ne! This Weekend Special is loaded with lekker things to do for young and old.

Having launched various initiatives for the homeless, like sleeping on a rooftop for three days in the cold of winter and challenging his audience to donate warm clothes, blankets and beanies, Cape Town entertainer Devon Saunders, aka Devdondidit, is doing it again. This time it’s a grootmens party with a purpose! On Friday, the funny man is bringing the second instalment of the 30 UP Party to Hanover Street at GrandWest.

It’s a strictly over-30s event, (no under-30s) with some of Cape Town’s best deejays rocking the decks, like DJ Dr Jules, DJ Willy, Luwayne Wonder, Waggy the DJ and Shane Langdon. MAAK JOU DANS: Dr Jules on bill The theme is Welcome to Winter and partygoers must bring a blanket to donate to charity. Devon says: “It’s our natural instinct to help other human beings and I’ve found that people want to help each other but they don’t know where to start.

I have a platform on social media that has influence, so it’s my social responsibility to spread love and warmth. “I’m passionate about people and often during winter, when lying under the blankets with the electric blanket on full blast, my heart softens because I’m reminded of the families who are out in the blistering cold.” Devon is hosting the event together with his partner Gabriela Werna.