Kelvin Momo became the latest African star to be followed on Instagram by Drake, the Canadian rapper who has built a reputation of scouting fresh new talent on the social media platform. Momo is currently riding the wave of his new album Amukelani, which has been topping charts on Apple Music and Spotify since its release in December.

“Thank You South Africa,” shared Momo recently. “All Genre Top songs.” Momo also went to Twitter to share that Drake had also sent him a DM, which read, “You my friend are from another planet. Listen to you like a religious experience.” Waking up to such. speechless!️ le re nna ke etsa hanyani ... jokes aside Getting a DM from Drake ... means a lot I don’t even know what to say but am f**ken grateful man”