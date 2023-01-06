Kelvin Momo became the latest African star to be followed on Instagram by Drake, the Canadian rapper who has built a reputation of scouting fresh new talent on the social media platform.
Momo is currently riding the wave of his new album Amukelani, which has been topping charts on Apple Music and Spotify since its release in December.
“Thank You South Africa,” shared Momo recently. “All Genre Top songs.”
Momo also went to Twitter to share that Drake had also sent him a DM, which read, “You my friend are from another planet. Listen to you like a religious experience.”
Waking up to such. speechless! 🙆🏼♂️ le re nna ke etsa hanyani 😂 🫡 jokes aside Getting a DM from Drake 🥹🥹 means a lot I don’t even know what to say but am fucken grateful man 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7fhVdOMpSl— Kelvin Momo (@kelvinMomo_) January 4, 2023
There have been murmurs of Drake dabbling in amapiano since the genre started to become popular across the globe in 2019.
Over the years, the God’s Plan hitmaker has drawn both plaudits and criticism for his knack of “jumping on the bandwagon” of new sounds and/or artists that are gaining traction around the world.
Previously, he famously co-signed WizKid by featuring on the Nigerian afrobeats star’s Ojuelegba remix , before capitalising on the freshness of his sound by featuring him on 2016’s “One Dance”, which shattered several records on the way to becoming the biggest single of his career.