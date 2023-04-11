More than 800 people took part in a mass wedding ceremony at the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) at Rabokala in the North West on Easter Sunday. Priest Nicodemus Morabe told journalists that “about 900 people” tied the knot, as some of the grooms were marrying more than one wife.

In the church, wives of the groom play a critical role in welcoming the new bride into the family. “We are having our mass wedding, a ritual in this church. “Every time, during this time which people call Easter, for us, we use this Sunday to have our weddings.

“All the weddings that are taking place are blessed via our spiritual leader, his grace, successor MG Sandlana,” said Morabe. He said the practice of polygamy was not only an African tradition, but has its roots in the Bible. “With regards to the International Pentecost Holiness Church, it is found on polygamy.