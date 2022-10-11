Kim Kardashian’s new podcast has shot to No 1 on Spotify. The reality star and trainee lawyer’s Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith launched on October 3 with two episodes, and it’s proved so popular, it’s overtaken Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes and The Joe Rogan Experience.

The first season of the true crime podcast explores a triple murder, and Kim’s aim is to show the “other side” of cases. She said: “I think storytelling is key. Sharing people’s stories that are not just on a rap sheet will help people get comfortable and understand where someone has come from. “Usually, you don’t hear the other side. Usually, you hear triple homicide, and you get scared, especially if they’re convicted.

“No one’s going to look into [that person’s case] enough to understand, well, there was no physical evidence linking him [to the crime].” On the outcome she hopes to get for Keith, who was sentenced to death, Kardashian added: “The ultimate end goal would be for the governor to commute Kevin’s sentence. “But then I feel like an investigation has to happen, too, to figure out who really did this and get that person behind bars. And I have speculation [about who that person is].”

The 41-year-old has been celebrated for her criminal justice reform work in recent years and is determined to help as many mense as possible. GETS REAL: TV star Kim Kardashian is diversifying Asked how she started campaigning, she said: “I just saw something on social media that I didn’t feel, like, was fair, and I didn’t understand it. “A woman that didn’t do anything violent, never had a ticket in her life, she answered the phone as a mule for a drug case and got the same sentence as Charles Manson.