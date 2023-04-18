If you are older than 16, have a passion for fashion and would like to strut your stuff on the runway, then stiek uit at a modelling call this Saturday at Westville Primary School. Fashionista Angelique Johannes from Mitchells Plain will be hosting her second annual The Unapologetic Fashion Show and is looking for models of all shapes and sizes to give life to the various designs.

“The motivation behind the show is to continue to inspire people to be themselves unapologetically and express themselves through fashion,” she says. The call is open to all genders between the ages of 16-40 years old and no experience is required. “We are looking for individuals who love fashion and are not afraid to break boundaries but are comfortable in their own skin.