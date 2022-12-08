The Kaapse Klopse is coming back to the street, partnering with sports betting company Hollywoodbets, which means the name of the largest cultural event in Africa has been renamed to the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade. Because of this partnership, the Voorsmaakie event also has a new home.

For the first time, the parade will take place at the Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, December 17. This venue doesn’t sit well with some, but this is how things will go down, mense. Five stadium events will also take place between January and February, and this will also be funded by the new partners. And don’t forget the Tweede Nuwe Jaar jol on January 2, which traditionally brings as many as 100 000 spectators to the city.

As always, troupes will come from Hanover Street in District Six and parade down Darling Street in front of the City Hall, before making make their way up to the Malay Quarters, aka the Bo-Kaap. This is what many will look forward to, and this year’s jol has now been confirmed thanks to the new partners and their financial boost. At a press conference held on Tuesday at City Hall, Muneeb Gambeno, director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), said: “The Hollywoodbets team is much more than a partnership, it’s an investment into the people who need it most.

“Their board of directors changed things around when the board (KKKA) was highly distressed. “Covid-19 brought deep and sad loss to all of us on the board, we are missing people who lived and thrived on making sure the KKKA was always going to serve the people.” He also spoke about how the Klopse has always been a vehicle for so many of us in the entertainment industry; it was the foundation for superstars like Jonathan Butler, Taliep Petersen, Zayn Adam, and many more.

Although I have mixed emotions about this partnership, I’m very happy that the Voorsmaakie is happening. It’s not where it should be, in my opinion, but maybe I can’t always get what I want. I really think more thought needs to go into where Klopse events should take place, and I think the City of Cape Town should know how this will affect this fraternity and their supporters. I’m very happy that the KKKA is being supported financially, but I hope that the new partners understand the culture and what it means to the communities of Cape Town.