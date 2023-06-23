Come have a party with guest artists PJ Twins, Krista Jonas, Anslin Gysman, DJ Kadie, Da Faith, Nur Abrahams, Nuraan Boltman and Mujahid George.

Stiek uit at Cedar High School this weekend as they present a Talent Extravaganza on Saturday.

Enjoy a night of kwaai singing and dancing as the kids show their talents, and there will also be an art exhibition by the school while the Cedar High Band will be striking up to keep you further entertained.

The doors open at 5.30pm, and tickets cost R60 for adults and R40 for youth.

The show takes place in the Cedar High School hall, corner of Spine and Weltevreden roads in Mitchells Plain.