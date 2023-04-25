Ever since he can remember, author and teacher Kyle Jantjies has been fascinated by the world of books. Now 27 years later, the Mitchells Plain outjie will be sharing his love for the fantasy world at the renowned Comic Con, taking place at the CTICC at the end of the month.

The Westridge resident, who is a teacher at Mount View High in Hanover Park, tells the Daily Voice: “I believe that fictional stories are very important for one’s mind. It helps build up our imaginations, it opens up our frame of thinking into the ‘what if’ universe; this is important because the what if's are the reason for great inventions and ideas.” What makes this book fundi’s story even more outstanding is that Jantjies, who is one of five children to a single parent, was raised in a community that often hits the headlines for all the wrong reasons – drugs, gangsterism, teenage pregnancy and overcrowded high schools, yet he always managed to see the positive and thrives to make his community proud. Jantjies is now a teacher at the very school where he obtained six distinctions in matric, where he was the head boy and a member of the reading club.