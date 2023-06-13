A Miss SA 2023 top 12 finalist, Levern José, has been accused of being a high school bully.
The 23-year-old from Kimberley in the Northern Cape had more than one person on Twitter accusing her of bullying.
“I was shocked to learn you made it to the top 12 in the Miss South competition, one of the girls you used to bully at school spoke out on what you and your gang of mean girls did to her on her WhatsApp status, you are truly a horrible person I’m not gonna [going to] lie,” @AnelisaJu tweeted.
@nsalemane added: “I wanted to comment on my experience, but I held myself back [and thought maybe she’s changed let me just mind my own] and lo and behold, the Twitter streets did an exposé.”
The bullying allegations sparked a moerse debate on Twitter, with some suggesting the accusers were jealous of José, and that her alleged victims should heal themselves.
Others suggested bullies should be allowed to redeem themselves.
@Zane_Mahlangu tweeted: “So if someone did something in their past or made bad decisions and they see the wrong in their actions and have grown up and changed, we still judge them according to those bad decisions from high school?”
So people cannot redeem themselves? Once a bully always a bully? A-e maan— ❤️💡 (@Miss_Thams) June 11, 2023
In 2020, Miss South Africa hopeful Bianca Schoombee was dragged on social media for racist comments she allegedly made when she was 14.
When IOL Lifestyle reached out, Miss SA CEO Stephanie Well said she had no comment while José, who is still in the competition, has also not addressed the allegations against her.