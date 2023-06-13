The 23-year-old from Kimberley in the Northern Cape had more than one person on Twitter accusing her of bullying.

“I was shocked to learn you made it to the top 12 in the Miss South competition, one of the girls you used to bully at school spoke out on what you and your gang of mean girls did to her on her WhatsApp status, you are truly a horrible person I’m not gonna [going to] lie,” @AnelisaJu tweeted.

@nsalemane added: “I wanted to comment on my experience, but I held myself back [and thought maybe she’s changed let me just mind my own] and lo and behold, the Twitter streets did an exposé.”

The bullying allegations sparked a moerse debate on Twitter, with some suggesting the accusers were jealous of José, and that her alleged victims should heal themselves.