The search is on to crown the next Miss Mitchells Plain Unbreakable. Entries open on 10 April at 9am and this year it’s open to all girls and women in Cape Town, aged nine to 25.

Organiser Kayla Jenecker said contestants will be crowned according to their age categories, Miss Mitchells Plain Pre Teen (9-12), Miss Mitchells Plain Teen (13-17) and Miss Mitchells Plain Unbreakable (18-25). “Last year’s pageant was very successful but we want to get more girls involved and have them do community projects in their areas. “We are running an anti-bullying campaign so the girls that entered last year became our ambassadors. They went to schools and raised their voice by standing up against bullying.

SUCCESSFUL: Mitchells Plain Unbreakable pageant.Pictures: Supplied “All funds are going towards our anti-bullying campaign. “Our hashtag is #purposeoverpageant because some people make it about outward beauty and we are not about that, we want girls to be comfortable in their own skin and who they are and to know they have the potential to become even greater.” The women will be showing off their best in casual wear and evening wear.

Entrants need to send a 45 second video of themselves motivating their entry, one full body image and a head and shoulder image. Kayla says height and body type is not a factor at all. Enter via social media platforms by tagging @miss-mplain-unbreakable via Instagram and Miss Mitchells Plain Unbreakable beauty pageant on Facebook.