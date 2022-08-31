After a two year break, Miss Gay Western Cape is back and calling all queens to come and put their best foot forward. This year the popular pageant will take place on on 5 November at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

Entries are officially open but hurry up because the closing date is on 11 September. Auditions will be held on the same day to choose the top finalists. Pageant director, Barry Reid, said the competition is open to any drag queen who has been residing in the Western Cape for more than three years and is 19 and older.

“We use this platform not only to create acceptance but to create role models within our queer community because a lot of times there aren’t people to look up to as a queer person that is like us.” The categories are theme wear, evening wear and swimwear. Reigning queen Maxine Wild said that this was an amazing platform to learn more about the art of drag and become part of a sisterhood.

“People took me seriously as a queen. I got bigger and more bookings as a performer, even got to do tv appearances and sit in the SONA and more,” she says. Entry forms can be obtained from Kat Gilardi by emailing [email protected]. Should you wish to sponsor the event then please contact [email protected].