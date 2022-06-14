Bellville South community activist Godfrey Luyt has been helping his mense free of charge and on Wednesday he will be hosting a fundraiser in the form of a pageant for gays. Monies raised will all go towards efforts to assist his community, he says.

Godfrey, 49, is popular for his soup kitchen which he started during lockdown despite being unemployed, but unfortunately like his soup, his finances dried up and Godfrey was left with barely a slice of bread in his own home. But this didn’t dampen his passion to serve. “I am working with human rights issues, particularly for access to housing, employment, better service delivery, better municipal services, police brutality and corruption,” he says.

“I started a soup kitchen just after the announcement of lockdown in 2020. “Unfortunately I had to stop because I could no longer use my own money for the feeding scheme. I ran out of cash and I have been unemployed since 2019.” He says the pageant is a means to make everyone feel included and part of the community.

“I live my life openly as a gay person and I am well respected in this community. “I thought let’s then bring out my fellow gay people to shine and for people to see us differently than just a ‘moffie’ or clowns and wanting to engage in sexual activity… you know, the usual stereotypes.” TIME TO SHINE: Pageant tickets cost R50 Godfrey will be hosting Miss Gay Bellville South and a karaoke with the theme “We Are More Than How You See Us” on 15 June at the Dart Club, Bellville South Sports Field.