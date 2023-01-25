Athlone Stadium came alive with amazing minstrel energy this past weekend with the beautiful scenes of satin and sequins, and the sounds of jingles and drums mesmerising, as only Cape Town troupes can deliver.
If last Saturday’s performances of this year’s Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Section 2 troupes are anything to go by, then Cape Town audiences are in for a tightly-contested Section 1 finale this coming weekend.
The troupes which dazzled audiences this past weekend included D6 Raw, Ashwin Willemse Orient, Exquisite Golden Gate, Hanover Original D6 Entertainers, TV Stars, Posh Vibrant and Playaz Inc – who enthralled Cape Town spectators at Athlone Stadium with their top-notch minstrel items.
The 2023 KKKA five-week competition will wrap up on Saturday, February 4, with Section 2’s troupes competing in the final leg of categories too.
Riyaad Peters, operations director for the KKKA, said they are grateful for the support and enthusiasm that Capetonians have shown over the past few weeks and anticipates a jam-packed stadium of supporters this weekend.
“We appreciate the passion our spectators have displayed towards our troupes every Saturday at Athlone Stadium. This weekend culminates in the finale of Section 1’s categories and we hope that the public will bring even more energy to support these troupes this weekend.”
He added: “The KKKA board of directors have heard the public’s call to try and get troupes into the stadium as early as possible, and this weekend we aim to start proceedings at 2pm, as we have a bumper of a programme to get through.
“People can expect a fun-filled day and we hope logistics can go down smoothly so the troupes can give Cape Town a massive and impressive show.”