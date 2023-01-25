Athlone Stadium came alive with amazing minstrel energy this past weekend with the beautiful scenes of satin and sequins, and the sounds of jingles and drums mesmerising, as only Cape Town troupes can deliver. If last Saturday’s performances of this year’s Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Section 2 troupes are anything to go by, then Cape Town audiences are in for a tightly-contested Section 1 finale this coming weekend.

The troupes which dazzled audiences this past weekend included D6 Raw, Ashwin Willemse Orient, Exquisite Golden Gate, Hanover Original D6 Entertainers, TV Stars, Posh Vibrant and Playaz Inc – who enthralled Cape Town spectators at Athlone Stadium with their top-notch minstrel items. SHOW: Playaz were hot performers The 2023 KKKA five-week competition will wrap up on Saturday, February 4, with Section 2’s troupes competing in the final leg of categories too. Riyaad Peters, operations director for the KKKA, said they are grateful for the support and enthusiasm that Capetonians have shown over the past few weeks and anticipates a jam-packed stadium of supporters this weekend.