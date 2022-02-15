Media personality Minnie Dlamini and television producer Quinton Jones have announced they’re getting divorced, in a joint statement shared on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Becoming Mrs Jones star detailed the reasons behind the couple divorcing.

“In the last 2 years, our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other.

“Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will.”

Dlamini explained that after “months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor” they had taken the decision to file for divorce.

However, the statement added that while it’s an end to their romantic relationship they were still friends, business partners and co-parents to their son.

The couple got married in 2017 at a lavish white wedding in Somerset West in the Western Cape, and documented their nuptials with the three-part Becoming Mrs Jones docu-series on Showmax the same year.

Dlamini and Jones celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last year with the Homeground presenter sharing a special message to her husband.

“Happy Anniversary to us ❤️ I can’t believe it’s 4years already wow time flies!!!!,” wrote the television presenter.

“Marriage is not easy and there are many times we’ve both wanted to call it quits but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other ❤️ Love you Baba kaNetha.”

The post has since been deleted.

