Migos member Takeoff was reportedly shot and killed at a Texas bowling alley early Tuesday morning, according to TMZ. At 2.40am, cops reportedly received the call for a man shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston following an altercation.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the Houston police department reports. A lieutenant Salazar claimed 40 to 50 people were at the bowling alley when the shooting took place, explaining that two other victims were taken in private vehicles to nearby hospitals, Page Six reports. While police confirmed that Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, and Quavo were present at the scene, they have yet to identity the victims.

Footage obtained by TMZ appears to shows Quavo at the alley, with the record producer trying to move his nephew before putting him down and yelling for help. TMZ reports that the 31-year-old was not injured. Quavo and Takeoff started Migos in 2008 with Offset, who is the former’s cousin.

DYNAMIC DUO: Award-winning musos Quavo and Takeoff Cardi B’s husband, 30, was not present at the shooting. MR CARDI B: Rapper Offset Fans of the Grammy-nominated rap group took to Twitter to share their heartbreak over Takeoff’s alleged passing. “Can’t imagine Migos without Takeoff and Quavo together,” one social media user wrote. “Was family fr…”

Another added: “RIP Takeoff. All he ever did was deliver hits and mind his own business. This isn’t fair at all man.” Can't imagine Migos without Takeoff and Quavo together. Was family fr... — YB™🔞 (@griffin_yb) November 1, 2022 Earlier this month, Takeoff and Quavo spoke about the possibility of continuing their careers without Offset. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?” Quavo said on the Big Fact podcast.