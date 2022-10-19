One of Mzansi’s favourite couples, J’Something and his wife Cordelia Fonseca, are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram on Monday, music group Mi Casa’s lead vocalist J’Something gave a sweet tribute to his wife, IOL reports.

Married for 7 years today ❤️ blessed beyond words … 🤞 pic.twitter.com/ZZHpyLQAHj — JSOMETHING (@jsomethingmusic) October 17, 2022 “Seven years ago we made a public declaration that we would commit to discovering this life together until we die, that we would thug it out through the hard times and we would dance in the moments of bliss, that we would kiss and cry together and that we would always talk,” wrote J’Something. “Was a scary commitment I won’t lie … But what is love without vulnerability … what is love without risk … what is love without the unknown … I love you pretty little thing. Till death do us apart @cocodafonseca ,” added the star. Fans and celeb pals sent their love and well wishes to the pair in celebration of the couple’s milestone.

One fan and friend, Philile Ndwalane, said: “You guys give me goosebumps every time. I love this for both of you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSomething (@jsomethingmusic) “This is so beautiful to read and see,” added Delana Stemmet. According to Drum, the pair tied the knot in 2015, met through a Mi Casa member and friend, and have been together for over a decade.