A group of City of Cape Town workers are putting pedal to the metal to raise awareness, and collect sanitary products, for period poverty. The cyclists are all employed in different departments at the City, and made the joint decision after hearing the heart-rending stories of girls and women affected by menstruation struggles.

These stories were shared by the founder of #AgainstPeriodPoverty, Lindsay Adams. Regan Bagley, who is the City’s cyclist coordinator, says when they heard about Lindsay’s initiative, they knew they had to do something. Bagley, who works under the Safety and Security sector says: “She [Lindsay] really touched us with the stories of the young women affected by period poverty.”

DIRE NEED: Sanitary products. Regan and his riders are ready to take on the 25.64 km course, starting at Cape Town and ending in Muizenberg on 2 December. He adds: “Come rain or shine, we will be there. The aim is to ride through residential areas such as Woodstock, Salt River, Observatory, Mowbray, Rondebosch, Claremont, Wynberg and Plumstead, until we end up in Muizenberg. “There will be a bakkie sponsored by Hey Halfway Toyota Tyger Valley, which people can throw their packets of pads into.

“Then we will end at the CCFM parking lot, around 12pm.” Lindsay, 51, is grateful to the City cyclists for shining a light on an issue that affects thousands of girls and women, saying: “I estimate the bakkie to contain 1000 packets of pads if it is filled, that’s 1000 less women worrying about their next menstrual cycle.” Lindsay, who has distributed more than 30 000 packets of pads all over the province says she will ask the cyclists to suggest a school, home or place of worship to donate to.