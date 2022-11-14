Fitness fanatic Morrathan Abrahams from Paarl will be waving the flag for the Western Cape at the Mr South Africa 2022 pageant this year. The 25-year-old is a Top 10 finalist for the event taking place next month, and says he will give it his all to bring the crown home.

Morrathan says his late father is the motivation behind him entering the popular competition as he was the first person to notice his confidence and drive. “When I was a young boy, I was modelling in my first show in creche and my dad told me years later in matric that I walked that runway like a pro, I had no nerves at all and I looked confident,” says Morrathan. “He mentioned that I kept wanting to do modelling and giving back to the community, and said one day out of nowhere that I should enter the Mr SA pageant but I wasn’t passionate about it then as I am now.”

He adds: “When he passed two years ago it sparked something in me that maybe I am good enough and not only will I do it for him but for myself as well. “I entered Mr South Africa because I believe in what it stands for, that is to find a suitable and strong candidate that has all the attributes to inspire the youth and people in general. “Everywhere I go and everything I do is to better the lives of the masses and to motivate the people of South Africa, and hopefully one day the world.”

CLASSIC MAN: Morrathan Abrahams, 25, from Paarl. Pictures: Supplied And he certainly put his money where his mouth is – Morrathan hands out soup and sandwiches to the homeless, raises funds for various charities, and he will soon start a fitness boot camp, adding: “I do all this out of my own pockets.” Other than modelling, he is a personal trainer at Virgin Active and a nutritional adviser whose his goal is to make fitness a lifestyle for everyone. “The obesity rate in South Africa is 72% and that is nuts. I want everybody to live a good lifestyle and see that being the best self is waking up in the morning smiling because you are proud of what you are,” he says.