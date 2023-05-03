The legendary talk show host died of cancer aged 79 on Thursday and according to TMZ, his funeral took place in Chicago on Sunday with just a small group of family and friends present.

The burial also entailed a religious service, with sources telling the outlet it followed traditional Jewish customs.

Plans are also in place for a public celebration of life in honour of Springer later this month.

It is currently scheduled to take place in Cincinnati on May 16, and is likely to be open to the general public, with free tickets available to monitor numbers.