Jerry Springer has been laid to rest.
The legendary talk show host died of cancer aged 79 on Thursday and according to TMZ, his funeral took place in Chicago on Sunday with just a small group of family and friends present.
The burial also entailed a religious service, with sources telling the outlet it followed traditional Jewish customs.
Plans are also in place for a public celebration of life in honour of Springer later this month.
It is currently scheduled to take place in Cincinnati on May 16, and is likely to be open to the general public, with free tickets available to monitor numbers.
Organisers are currently said to be anticipating letting about 500 people inside the venue, and the service will offer an overview of Springer's life and legacy, both in and out of work.
The memorial service is likely to be streamed online so more fans can watch the tributes, speeches and musical performances.
The former America's Got Talent presenter – whose last TV appearance came when he was The Beetle on the last season of The Masked Singer – is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, and sister Evelyn.