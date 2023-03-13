The 49-year-old actor, who now has a nine-month-old son with Dancing with the Stars professional Sharna Burgess, was married to the Transformers star from 2010 until 2021 and has Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and six-year-old Journey with her.

But following reports that she is having issues with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, he admitted that while he has “no opinion” about her private life, he will continue to stay on her side for the sake of the children.

A source told Us Weekly: “Brian is grateful he’s in a really good place with Megan and supports her no matter what. He is staying out of her private life because it’s none of his business and doesn’t concern him. When it comes to Megan, his only concern is the boys they share.”

The news comes just days after it was claimed that Machine Gun Kelly and Fox had been having therapy sessions via Zoom over their relationship, even though just weeks earlier the brunette beauty had quashed rumours that her husband-to-be had been unfaithful to her with one of his band mates.