Meghan Markle was spotted enjoying some retail therapy after she revealed she felt objectified by her role as a briefcase meisie on Deal or No Deal. The former Duchess of Sussex wore a $595 strapless green Malia Mills jumpsuit, which she paired with an olive sweater, a wide-brimmed $128 Panama hat from Cuyana, sunglasses and pantoffels. She completed the look with a braid, Page Six reports.

Markle, 41, was with a chomma and they shopped for home goodies at the gourmet food boutique Pierre La Fond in Montecito, California. Her outing comes a week after she admitted that she quit her werk on Season 2 of Deal or No Deal, back in 2006, because she felt she was being “reduced to a bimbo”. Despite feeling “really grateful” to have a job that could pay her bills, she still felt there was “little substance” to the role.

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” she said on the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes. Her belittling comments about the game show sparked blowback, including from fellow briefcase holders Claudia Jordan, who went on to star in Real Housewives of Atlanta, and model Donna Feldman. Even Whoopi Goldberg blasted Prince Harry’s vrou, saying she knew what she was getting into.