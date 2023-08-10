Megan Fox is planning to spoel her bek on the vuilgat maniere of the men in Hollywood. The actress – who has three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green and is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly – is releasing her first volume of poetry, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

Sharing a photo of the book’s cover, which features a mouth biting a snake, on Instagram, Megan, 37, wrote: “I wrote a book [broken heart emoji]. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) “These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. “I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins.

“My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.” The 192-page tome will be released by Simon + Schuster on November 7. They published a teaser for the book: “Megan Fox showcases her wicked humour throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry. Over the course of more than 70 poems, Fox chronicles all the ways in which we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process...

“Pretty Boys Are Poisonous marks the powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time. Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year.” Megan has previously revealed on how she faced “ridicule” for speaking out about the way men in Hollywood had treated her. She told Britain’s Glamour magazine in April 2022: “I think that I was ahead of the #MeToo movement by almost a decade.