There is a new bokkie leading the national Baby Boks squad and she’s from right here in the Mother City. Beyoncé du Plessis, 20, from Balvenie in Elsies River was selected as captain of the Springbok Under-20 women’s team and led them to victory in their international friendly against Zimbabwe.

The match was played last Tuesday in East London. The Bokke won 29-10. IN ACTION: Beyoncé du Plessis playing for Bok U20 Women. Picture supplied Beyoncé played No.8 for Western Province and says after many attempts and sometimes feeling unworthy and almost giving up, she is now not only a proud Springbok, but a captain. “I am really proud of myself, I even cried. I can’t explain how I felt when I was chosen because I always said I will never be chosen as captain,” she told the Daily Voice.

“We had a capping ceremony in East London the Monday, and they gave me the No. 8 jersey and I was captain. I was shocked and didn’t believe that I made it.” Her journey started in 2017 when she played for Elsies River High’s girls’ team. “My first year of playing rugby was not that good because I don’t like getting hurt and didn’t take it seriously because I didn’t even have boots,” Beyoncé recalled.

“In 2018, I started loving the sport and went for Western Cape Sevens trials but did not make it and wanted to give up. “After failing Grade 9 in 2019, I felt despondent and felt that I could not multi-task, so I wanted to put rugby aside but I just went back to the sport.” NEVER GAVE UP: Beyoncé du Plessis shows No.8 jersey. Picture supplied In 2019, she tried out for the WP U16s, made the team and moved to flank before making her first trip to Joburg.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, she played for Tygerberg Women’s Rugby Club where she was the youngest player. “Last year I met a coach from Brackenfell Rugby Club and asked if I could join their team. “I played my first game against Busy Bees as a No.8 and two games later I went to a WP tournament which was held at City Park.