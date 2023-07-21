Haai shame, man. Now Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara after seven years of marriage – citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

TMZ reports that the court documents confirmed that the super-hot couple had a prenuptial agreement. They will each keep their own assets accumulated during the union. The actors said in a joint statement to Page Six: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

An insider said the reason for the split was, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future”. Rumours then began to circulate about what could have led to the once madly in love Modern Family and Magic Mike stars calling it quits. A source previously claimed to the Daily Mail that Joe’s decision to get sober had impacted his marriage since Sofia still got lekker gesuip at social occasions.

However, another insider insisted she was supportive of his decision to be a teetotaller. Yet, leading up to the separation announcement, there were signs that alles nie oraait byrie huis was nie. The two weren’t seen in public together for a while, and put their Beverley Hills villa on the market

Sofia would go skutting on her own, including a girls’ trip to Italy recently. Then actor also wished the Colombian beauty a happy birthday this month with a social media post many thought was cold. The exes had met at a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014.