Finally, Miss South Africa moves to a more inclusive approach by allowing women from all walks of life to enter the competition. It’s been a long time coming, but we are glad that the Miss South Africa organisation finally got the memo. For years, people have been longing for an inclusive beauty pageant, and 2023 is when we see the organisation allowing married women and those with children to enter the competition.

“This year, we have pushed more boundaries than ever before, and we are delighted to welcome all women ready to step onto our leadership platform and be the next ambassador for South Africa. We, as women, are so many things; we can be business owners, leaders, innovators, influencers, mothers, daughters, philanthropists, role models, ambassadors and queens, all at the same time,’’ says Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation. She adds: ‘’Showcasing the multi-diverse nature of all of this will be at the core of the competition. Miss South Africa is no longer just a one-night pageant – viewers are really going to get to know the finalists during the television show.’’ Previously, only unmarried women, childless and those who have never been pregnant could enter the competition- which was discriminatory against other women because just because you are married with kids doesn’t mean you are incapable of wearing the crown and flying the South African flag high.

And it’s good to see that the organisation has decided to be open-minded and allow women to be. And the fact that in 2021, a transgender woman, Lehlogonolo Machaba, was one of the contestants shows that the organisation is moving in the right direction. Miss SA Organisation CEO Stephanie Weil with former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Supplied Last year, fans were introduced to "Crown Chasers," a behind-the-scenes look at the build-up to the 2022 finale available on the Miss SA app. This year, Crown Chasers has been developed into a full-blown and thrilling reality show of those competing for the crown. “In the 7 x 60-minute series, those competing for the crown will be placed in real-life Miss South Africa scenarios that include several challenges based on the four pillars of Miss South Africa – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty. All the finalists will move into Miss South Africa HQ, where they will be given tasks that will test their ability to show off their interpretation of these four pillars.