Prince Harry “clings” to vrou Meghan Markle “like a needy man, like a life raft,” royal biographer Tom Bower says.
The former Duchess of Sussex “satisfies all” of the former Duke of Sussex’s “requirements”, which he “didn’t get from other girlfriends”, the author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors explains.
Bower also claims that Harry, 38, is a “damaged” and “very disturbed” man as a result of childhood trauma — and Markle, 41, allegedly knew just how to win him over.
“He is psychologically harmed both by his mother’s death and the father’s treatment of his mother, and of Harry himself, when he was a child,” the author alleges in the book.
Prince Harry’s moelike life — and those of his relatives — has been highly publicised for years.
His mother Princess Diana’s unhappy huwelik due to King Charles III’s long-term affair with skelmpie, now wife, Queen Consort Camilla, was well-documented.
The former Princess of Wales’ tragic death in August 1997 — when Harry was just 12 — also captured intense media attention.
Harry previously opened up about the klomp trauma surrounding his childhood, accusing his topie of passing down a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in 2021.