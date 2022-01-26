Evan Rachel Wood claims Marilyn Manson “essentially raped” her while filming a music video.

The 34-year-old actress who was in a relationship with the singer between 2007 and 2010, says that her former fiancé who has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women, acted inappropriately during the filming of the video for his 2007 single Heart-Shaped Glasses.

Speaking in a new documentary Phoenix Rising – which tells the story of her life and career – Evan said of the intimate scenes: “It’s nothing like I thought it was going to be...

“We’re doing things that were not pitched to me.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real.

“I had never agreed to that.

“I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day.

“It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.”

She added: “It was a really traumatising experience filming the video.

“I didn’t know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back – to just soldier through.

“I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable ...

“I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretences.

I was essentially raped on camera.”

Marilyn has denied Evan’s allegations.

The 53-year-old rocker denied any wrongdoing in a statement through his lawyer to E! News, which said the musician “did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth”.

