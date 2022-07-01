She’s known as Cape Town’s top lip-syncing cabaret artist, but now drag diva Manila Von Teez is ready for the real deal. Manila, real name Veon Wentzel, of Goodwood, launched her debut single during Pride Month, giving fans the sound of her own voice in a self-penned song called Come For Me.

After nearly two decades in the drag art industry, Manila, 32, says the song is about being bold, owning your purpose in the world and standing strong in the face of adversity. "The song says to be prepared for a standoff in courage, determination, power and resilience if negativity aims to strike," says Manila. "I've always enjoyed singing and performing, and during the pandemic, I decided that the time was right for me to record my first track.

“I approached singer Tia Black who introduced us to Soulful Clay, and as they say, the rest is ‘herstory’. “You often have to be your own cheerleader and during the process of creating this track I was having my own self-discovery and truly coming into my own, loving myself... “In this song I tell those people ‘if you wanna come for me... you can try, because I’m content’... It’s really a love letter to where I am and a celebration of loving myself.”