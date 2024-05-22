A new initiative to improve literacy levels at primary schools in Manenberg is gaining momentum as learners participated in their first annual Spelling Bee competition. The project started by educator and community activist, Yumna Alexander, saw over 300 pupils at Red River Primary School test their abc’s as they aimed for the top spot.

Alexander, who is also the founder of the Hopeful Leaders night school, says she partnered with Sanzaf after taking up a temporary post at the school. Organiser: Yumna Alexander. Picture: supplied "I quickly realised that we have a major problem with literacy but we also have s problem with comprehension where children who can read aren't really understanding what they are reading,“ she explains. “So I thought about a Spelling Bee competition so we can help inspire learners to get excited about literacy."

With the use of word puzzles and other educational tools the teachers embarked on the literacy programme.. Alexander says: "There was a total of 327 learners in Grade 5 and 6 who participated for a place in the finals. They were selected based on their performance during the in class activities. On Monday (13 May) we hosted the Spelling Bee competition for the top 12 where each learner was asked to spell a selection of words.“ Champion: Kellen Swartz. Picture: supplied Some learners were also allowed to write words out on a white board to show that they do know how to spell the words.

The competition was won by Grade 6 learner, Kellen Swartz. The top three learners each won a Lenovo tablet, sponsored by Sanzaf. Due to the success of the first competition the team will now roll out the project to all primary schools in Manenberg.