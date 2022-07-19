Kaylib Mango of Bellville returned home from Pretoria last week with the crown of Mr Universal SA and is now preparing for a trip to Turkey to represent Mzansi at the international competition. Carolyn Baldwin of Pageants SA said: “We are very proud to announce that Kaylib Tashwill Mango from Cape Town has just been crowned as Mr Universal SA 2022.”

The 24-year-old hunk, originally from Blackheath, has been competing in pageants for the past four years. Kaylib is a model who does advertising work and wants to encourage other young men to enter pageants, saying it’s a great way to build your portfolio, meet new people and see the world. “At the competition in Pretoria, I represented the Western Cape and competed against six other men from each of the other provinces,” says Kaylib.

PAGEANT KINGS AND QUEENS: Fellow competitors at competition hosted by Pageants SA “Part of the competition was ramp work, interviews, assessment of our dress sense, general etiquette and public speaking. “I scored over 80 points to achieve the top prize and I am so happy because this is the biggest achievement I have gotten.” In October, Kaylib hopes to fly the SA flag high in Turkey, while he also has an engagement in Mozambique in November.

“We will be flying to Mozambique and going to a primary school in Pomene, one of the islands, where we will host a charity function while also competing in a regional competition. “As the winner of the Mr Universe SA, I will be representing South Africa in a variety of competitions not only overseas but also here locally.” Along with the pageant work, Kaylib is also involved in a variety of charities and mentors young men to take part in competitions.