Kaylib Mango of Bellville returned home from Pretoria last week with the crown of Mr Universal SA and is now preparing for a trip to Turkey to represent Mzansi at the international competition.
Carolyn Baldwin of Pageants SA said: “We are very proud to announce that Kaylib Tashwill Mango from Cape Town has just been crowned as Mr Universal SA 2022.”
The 24-year-old hunk, originally from Blackheath, has been competing in pageants for the past four years.
Kaylib is a model who does advertising work and wants to encourage other young men to enter pageants, saying it’s a great way to build your portfolio, meet new people and see the world.
“At the competition in Pretoria, I represented the Western Cape and competed against six other men from each of the other provinces,” says Kaylib.
“Part of the competition was ramp work, interviews, assessment of our dress sense, general etiquette and public speaking.
“I scored over 80 points to achieve the top prize and I am so happy because this is the biggest achievement I have gotten.”
In October, Kaylib hopes to fly the SA flag high in Turkey, while he also has an engagement in Mozambique in November.
“We will be flying to Mozambique and going to a primary school in Pomene, one of the islands, where we will host a charity function while also competing in a regional competition.
“As the winner of the Mr Universe SA, I will be representing South Africa in a variety of competitions not only overseas but also here locally.”
Along with the pageant work, Kaylib is also involved in a variety of charities and mentors young men to take part in competitions.
“The skills we learn in the competitions can go a long way in helping young men make better choices in their lives because there are skills such as how to act in interviews, being prompt and putting your best foot forward.
“I also help out with a feeding scheme in Blackheath that feeds over 3000 children a week, while I am busy setting up an academy where we will teach young people theatre and pageantry skills. I am hoping that the academy can be set up in the next month or so.”