Cape Town’s Mia le Roux was crowned 2024 Miss South Africa at a glitzy pageant in Pretoria on Saturday night. The 28-year-old is the first differently-abled finalist in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, having been born deaf.

After being crowned with the Mowana (Tree of Life) tiara, she said in her acceptance speech: “With a humble and grateful heart, I accept the incredible responsibility of being your Miss South Africa 2024. “It is an honour that fills me with immense pride and gratitude, and I am deeply touched by the trust and confidence that South Africa has placed in me. Big stages: Miss SA contestants. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ Independent Newspapers “As a little girl I never would have thought that someone like me could become Miss South Africa.

“It is extremely powerful what this could mean to other little girls – that even if you have something that makes you different, you still can achieve your dreams with determination and hard work. “At the tender age of two, I was blessed by my community with the gift of a cochlear implant. Family, friends and strangers rallied to raise funds for this operation – a life-changing opportunity that allowed me to hear. It was also the start of a long journey to listen to sound and connect with the world through speech, a journey that also has taught me to never give up. “It took two years of speech therapy and continued repetition of words before I looked up to the sky one day and said my first four words: ‘Kyk daar, wit wolke – look there, white clouds.’