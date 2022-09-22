The bra who tried to grab the flag from Queen Elizabeth’s coffin “did not believe she was dead”. Muhammad Khan was arrested after he allegedly tried to lift the Royal Standard off the coffin on Saturday.

Speaking at Westminster Magistrate’s Court, prosecutor Luke Staton said: “The defendant had reached Westminster Hall. He was then seen by officers, who were present, to approach the coffin. He stepped off the carpet in the direction of the catafalque, then grabbed hold of the Royal Standard flag draped over the coffin with both of his hands.” The court was told that Khan reckoned that the queen, who died on September 8, aged 96, was not really dead. Khan therefore approached the coffin to “check for himself”. The prosecution said in court: “He did say, prior to the state funeral, he was planning on going to the funeral.