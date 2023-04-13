A male netball player from Lavender Hill says his dream came true after he was selected as part of the South African senior men’s team. Fred Damons, 26, was selected to represent the green and gold following his outstanding performance at the Males Championship which took place in Rustenburg late last month.

“I still feel shocked, but I’m happy. I trained very hard to get to where I am today and I had many struggles through life because of my career choice but finally everything was worth it,” he says. According to Fred, this is something that he has been dreaming about ever since he started playing the sport. “There is a reason why I was chosen because I don’t just play the sport for myself but for those who love it and I like to develop it amongst young netball girls.

“This is also going to open up more doors for me and have a huge impact on my life.” PERFORM: Fred and his Western Province team Fred was part of the Cape Town Netball Federation team which won gold at the Males Championships. “The Cape Town Netball Federation Male A won the BA1 section and the under-23 section.