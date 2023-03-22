Comedian Marc Lottering has spilled the tea on his new show and what’s next for his popular Aunty Merle production. Lottering told IOL: “The great news is that we are thinking of shooting Aunty Merle: The Movie, on location in South Africa, so that the world can experience Aunty Merle. We are in talks about that.”

Lottering’s solo stand-up comedy show, So I Wrote That Musical, is running at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town from March 21 to April 1. This follows his smash hit musical Aunty Merle Things Get Real, which has been seen by more than 40 000. It is the third musical by Lottering. In his new show, South Africa’s favourite comedian shares hilarious stories as he reflects on the fascinating process of moving between the worlds of stand-up and musicals.

So I Wrote That Musical returns to the Baxter Theatre later this year to accommodate Muslim fans after Ramadaan. Tickets prices range from R180 to R220 at Webtickets. “It’s really strange coming from such a big musical into the one-man show because I’ve been on stage with 15 other people every night; this is back to the world of stand-up comedy.

“I always say stand-up comedy is like an addiction, in a good way; it’s a nightmare before you walk into it but once you are in it, it’s almost home as well. “Because Aunty Merle was so well-received, as did the previous show Uncle Marc, the pressure is on for this one. ROLE: Lottering’s Aunty Merle “It's an absolute nightmare days before the show, I’m looking at new material and praying to Jesus that the material will work ... it’s a nightmare, but I’ve been here before and that’s how it’s been for 24 years.”