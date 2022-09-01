Madonna is "obsessed" with sex. The 64-year-old pop icon, who was previously married to Sean Penn in the 1980s and then to Guy Ritchie from 2000 until 2008, also admitted in a new video that she regretted both marriages.

Asked what her favourite obsession is, she said: "Sex. And (I regret) getting married. Both times." The Material Girl hitmaker filmed a new video for YouTube, titled “Finally Enough Talk: 50 Questions With Madonna”, in celebration of her new compilation album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones”. She was seen wandering around a farmyard in the dark as she answered questions. When picking up a bunch of carrots to feed the horses, Madonna asks the camera: "Remind you of anything?"

The Like a Prayer songstress was also asked about what keeps her going in life, her "greatest guilty pleasure", her zodiac signs, and what she believes is the reason behind her successful career. To all of the questions, she responded: "Sex." Elsewhere in the video, which sees the Queen of Pop straddle a motorcycle and drive around in a golf buggy, Madonna was asked to choose one fashion to wear for the rest of her life.