Miskien raak sy nou te oud – pop icon Madonna was “strenuously rehearsing” 12 hours a day before she was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection”. An insider told Page Six said the Queen of Pop, 64, who is recovering after being rushed to ICU, was in preparation for her upcoming Celebration tour at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum for weeks before she was said to have been found unresponsive and intubated by medics.

The source said: “She had been putting in 12-hour days. She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.” Madonna has now postponed her upcoming greatest hits tour, with her manager Guy Oseary taking to Instagram on Wednesday to tell fans the star stayed in an intensive care unit for several days. Oseary added that Madonna’s team expected her to make a “full recovery”, but stated they were pausing “all commitments”.

He also promised fans more information and rescheduled tour dates would follow soon. Madonna was treated at a New York City hospital on Saturday, according to Page Six. The outlet said a source told them the Material Girl hitmaker was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed, but is now “alert and recovering”.