Madonna has called it quits with toy boy Ahlamalik Williams.

The 63-year-old Queen of Pop dated her 28-year-old back-up dancer for almost four years after first meeting in 2015, but she has reportedly already moved on with a new mystery man.

While many believed the 35-year age gap was just too difficult to straddle, Madonna revealed in an Instagram post that the relationship had turned sour.

She wrote: “Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you... God will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go.”

But insiders say the Vogue singer has min tyd for moping around.

“Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There’s a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate,” a source told The Sun.

“Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split.”

“She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

Ahlamalik and Madonna met when he danced for her on her Rebel Heart tour.

News of their romance made headlines in 2019 after appearing together on her Instagram account.

His father Drue Williams also confirmed their relationship in 2019, and told TMZ that his son had been dating her for over a year.

“Love has no age,” said Drue, who is two years younger than Madonna. “My son is livin’ la vida loca, and I’m just happy for him.”

Meanwhile, Madonna stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles on Tuesday night with a new outjie.

SPOTTED: With mystery man

She was spotted with the same hunk just 24 hours later going to a party in Beverly Hills.

Madonna was previously married to Guy Ritchie (2000 to 2008) and Sean Penn (1986 to 1989).

She also jolled with dancer Brahim Zaibat, 35, until 2013, and hooked up with personal trainer Timor Steffens, 34, in 2014.

