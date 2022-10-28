Kry jou learners and jol with the Temple Boys on Friday night for the Areveerend Bash. This is the group’s first official celebration as a thanksgiving for the overwhelming support they have been receiving.

Joining them on stage are local up-and-coming stars like TikTok’s Meremfifi, Kasigurl and SirMarlin, LeeTheDrummer. On the decks and to keep you on your feet are the hosts themselves, the Temple Boys, along with guest performances from Hunter Fam, Leranzo Bathathe, Team Vosho, DJ Flair, G-Star Raws, Leigh Junior, DJ Roy and more. The event will be at Pigeon Hall in Ravensmead. Doors open at 5pm. Pre-sold tickets will be available at R50, or pay R80 at the gate and R100 after 10pm.

There will be strict security, and food and drinks will be on sale. Diva Salome Damon has teamed up with some colleagues to unite against cancer. This concert is happening at Encore Lounge, corner of Old Kendal and Diep River Main Road and will feature Uncle Cal, Nur Abrahams, Mujahid George and Loukmaan Adams.

So if you wanna have yourself a lekker afternoon of entertainment, then get your tickets on Friday. It starts at 3pm and tickets cost R150. If you miss the afternoon jol, stiek uit on Friday night when four gentlemen known as superb masters of their craft take the Wave Theatre Café at 44 Long Street by storm. Alistair Izobell will be joined by Loukmaan Adams, Mujahid George and Keanu Harker to give mense a performance with a live band.