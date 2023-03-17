If cars are your thing then make your way to The Grand Parade in the Mother City on Sunday, and you’ll be drifting in for an automotive treat at DriftCity! This event is not to be missed, being Cape Town’s premium motorsport festival and car show, with a Driftkhana competition, hot cars and bikes on display, sound demonstrations, spectator drift rides, exhibitors markets and live acts to rev your adrenaline engines.

And if you are in need of a pit stop, tuck into some grub from one of the food trucks, while the children revel in the kids entertainment area. Watch the country’s top drifters in action as they compete on a technical course, which needs them to combine speed, smoke, angle and timing against each other head to head until the emergence of the DriftCity champion! Speed freaks, collectors, families, car-owners, car-dreamers – jislaaik, just anyone and everyone! – is welcome.