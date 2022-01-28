Brad Pitt is reportedly jolling with a Swedish pop star.

The actor - who is in the middle of a messy divorce with Angelina Jolie - has been getting to know his neighbour, singer Lykke Li, rather well.

It’s reported that Brad, 58, and the 35-year-old artist grew close last year, due to them living just minutes from each other in a larney Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Instagram skinner merchant, Deux Moi, has been reporting on rumours of a romance between the two stars for some time now.

Last week, the infamous social media account reported a tip-off from an anonymous source that Brad and “that Swedish singer” had been spotted at Mother Wolf - a Hollywood pasta palace.

HOLLYWOOD HUNK: Brad Pitt is single

Now, an insider has confirmed Brad’s mystery date was in fact Lykke.

The Swedish sensation is best known for her indie pop hits but also lends her talents to film soundtracks - writing the song Possibility for The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

The mother of one shares a son with musician Jeff Bhasker.

The star couple have been able to knyp die kat in die donker thanks to the pair them nearby neighbours.

“It’s worked out perfectly for Brad, to have someone he likes living so close, so he can be under the radar,” a source told The Sun.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has resided in Los Feliz for some time now - owning an $8million home in a gated community not far from ex Angelina and their six children; Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 12.

