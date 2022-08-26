A Lotus River DJ has released his debut song which he hopes can lead to a path of success and the opening of a creative hub for up-and-coming artists.
Jarred Jones said the song Darling was made to create a positive mindset for people who are struggling with life while he did a collaboration with Grassy park rapper Ameer Titus aka Heavy G.
Jarred, 38, said: “We made the song to give people a way to lighten up their mood after a tough day because we all need an outlet with all of this heavy stuff going on everyday.
“I started as a DJ through my uncle who taught me and my cousin how to scratch when we were about 11 and since 16, I have been performing at parties and clubs.”
The former IT employee who now runs his own production company, Jarred Jones Music, said Darling can be described as afro-pop while he is currently working on five other songs all in different genres.
“With Darling, myself and Heavy were chilling during loadshedding but we had a bluetooth speaker playing and the song Clouds Across the Moon (a 1985 Rah Band hit) played and that is where the inspiration sort of came from while we also sampled a bit of the song.”
Darling is available on all digital platforms.