A Lotus River DJ has released his debut song which he hopes can lead to a path of success and the opening of a creative hub for up-and-coming artists. Jarred Jones said the song Darling was made to create a positive mindset for people who are struggling with life while he did a collaboration with Grassy park rapper Ameer Titus aka Heavy G.

Jarred, 38, said: “We made the song to give people a way to lighten up their mood after a tough day because we all need an outlet with all of this heavy stuff going on everyday. “I started as a DJ through my uncle who taught me and my cousin how to scratch when we were about 11 and since 16, I have been performing at parties and clubs.” The former IT employee who now runs his own production company, Jarred Jones Music, said Darling can be described as afro-pop while he is currently working on five other songs all in different genres.