If you like seeing muscled men in lycra tackling one another in the ring, then stiek uit on Tuesday night at the Parow Civic Centre for a showdown of epic proportions. The Africa Wrestling Alliance (AWA) is back with a bang and on a mission to bring back old-school wrestling.

In addition, they will have an “open ring” for anyone wanting to try out and hopefully join the team. South Africa’s top wrestling promoter returns to the Mother City with an exciting 21-man Battle Royal that skriks vir niks, claims Shaun Koen, aka “The Lion of Africa”. HEAVYWEGHT: Shaun Koen, aka ‘The Lion of Africa’, pulls off back-body slam The well-known wrestler-turned-promoter said: “The Battle Royal means that there are going to be 21 guys in the ring; the last one standing wins the title and the golden ticket, which means he can call for any match anywhere.

“We have guys flying in from Jozi, they are also going to be in the first-ever heavyweight tag team match.” After a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is only the AWA’s second wrestling event. “The Covid time was very bad for us, we had no wrestling and no training for two-and-a-half years. The first big event was December last year and you could see how hungry the people were for wrestling,” Shaun explained.

The pro wrestling federation was established in 1994 by Koen, and also made history in SA by being the first local promotion to stream live on an international combat streaming platform. Now, amidst the body slams, suplexes and clotheslines, the Battle Royal features several renowned local wrestlers. According to a grappler from Elsies River, who goes by the name Ed-electric, this will be the most authentic and exhilarating professional wrestling experience local fans will experience.

NIKS FAKE: Ed-electric, grappler from Elsies “If it is someone coming for the first time, I can guarantee that he will come again. People say that wrestling is fake but we are trying to go old school,” he said. The promotion is also consistently looking for fresh recruits, Koen wysed. “The guys need to register with us, anybody above the age of 18 can come for the trials. They will join the training school on how to become a professional wrestler,” he added.