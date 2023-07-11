Remember the larney blue San Pablo couch which was looted during the July 2021 unrest? The famous sofa has been at its new home for almost a year, seating vulnerable girls at a safe haven, reports IOL.

The San Pablo, which retails for almost R70 000, was stolen from the Springfield store and photos of the expensive couch perched on the pavement with two people relaxing on it went viral. COUCH WAS LOOTED: The larney blue San Pablo The couch was soon recovered by police and had to be refurbished. Nolita Sinayhakh, a creative lead at the Marketing Department in Leather Gallery, said: “After its rise to fame, the couch went on a tour and its popularity attracted many patrons who were eager to purchase the sofa.

“However, the team at Leather Gallery decided that this famous blue couch had a much bigger purpose to serve. We were informed about the request for assistance from a non-profit organisation called Wylie House, located in Berea. “Wylie House serves as a safe haven for girls aged three to 18 who have endured severe trauma and abuse.” Sinayhakh said recognising the importance of corporate social responsibility and its impact on the community, they met with the principal at Wylie House.