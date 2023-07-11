Remember the larney blue San Pablo couch which was looted during the July 2021 unrest?
The famous sofa has been at its new home for almost a year, seating vulnerable girls at a safe haven, reports IOL.
The San Pablo, which retails for almost R70 000, was stolen from the Springfield store and photos of the expensive couch perched on the pavement with two people relaxing on it went viral.
The couch was soon recovered by police and had to be refurbished.
Nolita Sinayhakh, a creative lead at the Marketing Department in Leather Gallery, said: “After its rise to fame, the couch went on a tour and its popularity attracted many patrons who were eager to purchase the sofa.
“However, the team at Leather Gallery decided that this famous blue couch had a much bigger purpose to serve. We were informed about the request for assistance from a non-profit organisation called Wylie House, located in Berea.
“Wylie House serves as a safe haven for girls aged three to 18 who have endured severe trauma and abuse.”
Sinayhakh said recognising the importance of corporate social responsibility and its impact on the community, they met with the principal at Wylie House.
“During this process, we also realised that our well-known blue couch, Pablo, needed a new home where it would be safe and secure. After careful consideration, we concluded that Wylie House would be the perfect place for Pablo.”
Pablo also provided an opportunity for the girls to learn about the historical events that transpired in July 2021, Sinayhakh added.
“Pablo has a cosy spot at Wylie House, serving as a powerful symbol of triumph that resonates strongly with South Africans.”