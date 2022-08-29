The local actress had the Twitter timeline in a tizz after a recent Instagram Live post where she gave watchers a bietjie than they bargained for.

Tweeps are lekking their lippe after Khanya Mkangisa’s hot and heavy IG Live picture trended.

The Unmarried star exposed her breasts as she fiddled with her one nipple.

Musa Khawula posted the picture and it left social media in a frenzy.

Khanya Mkangisa shows off her breast. pic.twitter.com/ITdeu4d8aP — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 26, 2022

It is not clear what led the usually private actress to expose her perky boobs but it certainly had Twitter users gaaning aan.