Tweeps are lekking their lippe after Khanya Mkangisa’s hot and heavy IG Live picture trended.
The local actress had the Twitter timeline in a tizz after a recent Instagram Live post where she gave watchers a bietjie than they bargained for.
The Unmarried star exposed her breasts as she fiddled with her one nipple.
Musa Khawula posted the picture and it left social media in a frenzy.
Khanya Mkangisa shows off her breast. pic.twitter.com/ITdeu4d8aP— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) August 26, 2022
It is not clear what led the usually private actress to expose her perky boobs but it certainly had Twitter users gaaning aan.
This is not Mkangisa’s first time showing off her goodies. She caused a stir in 2020 when she flashed her boobs during an Instagram Live with Omuhle Gela.
@Ms_Mackay1 said “Lol nothing new, she likes showing off her cute boobies on live broadcasts.”
Lol nothing new,she likes showing off her cute boobies on live broadcasts 🙊.— Mackay🌹 (@Ms_Mackay1) August 26, 2022
The actress’ borste received a lot of compliments from the public, with one Twitter user saying they would probably do the same if they were blessed with a set like Mkangisa.