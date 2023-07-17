After 23 years on air, the SABC 2 and Danie Odendaal Productions on Monday announced that iconic soapie 7de Laan will not be recommissioned when season 24 comes to an end in December 2023. The SABC didn't provide any reason for the show's cancellation.

7de Laan made its debut on 4 April 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine and the Meintjies family. The soapie revolves around the lives of residents staying in 7de Laan in the suburb of Hillside. Originally presented in Afrikaans only, the show has gone through many transformations with the introduction of various characters, storylines and languages from other races and cultures, reflecting the rich diversity of our country.

It dealt with social issues such as inter racial and homosexual relationships, as well as gender-based violence and drug addiction. Many South Africans have also learnt to speak Afrikaans because of 7de Laan by listening to the language and reading the English subtitles. It’s garnered many award over the years, and was voted as the Most Popular Soapie in the Royalty Soapie Awards this year while the Outstanding Female Villain award was won by Deirdre Wolhuter for her portrayal of Mariaan Welman.