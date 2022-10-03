Former Miss South Africa 2018 Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo this year tied the knot with entrepreneur husband Ze Nxumalo, and this past weekend the couple held a traditional Zulu ceremony called “Umabo”. The couple have been together for almost three years. They started dating in 2019, a year after she was crowned Miss SA.

In April 2021, Ze asked for her hand in marriage and proposed at Sweni Lodge in Kruger National Park. Lobola negotiations followed in June of the same year, and then in October, they had an umembeso. The ceremony took place in Cape Town, where Mrs Nxumalo donned a blue African bridal dress with beaded embroidery. The Nxumalos' white wedding in April this year took place at the exquisite Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch and was the talk of the town.

Some of Mzansi's top celebrities this weekend headed to KwaZulu-Natal for the Nxumalos' closing traditional celebration. Guests spotted included Tshepi Vundla, K Naomi and her husband Tshepo Phakathi, Nandi Madida and Minnie Dlamini. It's hard not to miss "Top Billing", especially when it comes to celebrity weddings, and while we wait for the luxury lifestyle show to return, social media will be the saving grace.