This young man from Nomzamo in Strand spends his days building castles in the sand.

His amazing creations attract the attention of beachgoers who are often left in awe at the amount of detail he puts into his constructions.

Jabula Nhzo says it took just one day for him to build this sandcastle, complete with turrets, a moat, walls, flights of tiny steps and even a huge dog guarding it.

TALENTED : Jabula, 28, at Strand beach

The 28-year-old says he is proud of his work and loves it when people stop to admire it.

He says a sand sculptor from Durban trained him.

“I was trained by a man who works with sand. I was learning from him while I was practising with him,” says Jabula.

“Many times we worked together and he showed me the art of sand and what you can do with it.

He adds: “Most people come and take photos and bless me with food and money for my family.

“Not everyone can do this because the Strand is very windy, that’s why I use lot of seawater to stabilise my sand artwork from the southeaster.

“But when the weather is good, my sand dog keeps a watchful eye out for intruders,” he jokes.

“The visitors are very proud of what I’m doing here. If people want to contact me, they can check me out on Facebook, look for ‘Super Sandman’,” he adds.

[email protected]