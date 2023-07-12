The 36-year-old shared behind-the-scenes snaps from his Her Loss Tour, in which he could be seen wearing earrings and sporting pink nails, but hit back when fellow rapper and close friend Lil Yachty made a comment about his look. Lil Yachty wrote: “Boy got them heavy hangers in his ear!”

PRETTY BOLD: Drake’s new look

Drake responded: “GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE RICH FLEX…which wasn’t that long ago now that I think about it. Wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

The Strike hitmaker, whose real name is Miles Parks McCollum, was quick to reply to the comment and decreed that his “brother” was not supposed to act such a way in public and then claimed that others just “don’t get him”.

He wrote: “woo-sah brother, [you’re] not supposed to have these episodes in public, it’s fine. They just don’t get u bro #UDIFFERENTAF.”