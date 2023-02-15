On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Sonia Booth posted to her various social media accounts that she would be releasing a new limited edition Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream. It’s a genius move on her part.

The mom of two used the day of love as a reminder to Mzansi of her and estranged hubby Matthew Booth’s cheesecake saga when she found out about his alleged infidelity. It also happened to be the one-year anniversary of when she caught onto his extramural activities. Coincidence? We think not.

Booth made the announcement with a tongue-in-cheek post. Picture: SoniaBoothZA/Twitter Taking to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Booth made the announcement with a tongue-in-cheek post, and wrote: “Needless to say, I don't have a Valentines. “Show me some love by purchasing the Marula Cheesecake Passion Ice Cream (R50). “Add R40 for delivery (blame the Minister of Fuel). Only 50 tubs made for tomorrow because load shedding e re tshwere ka di washene.”